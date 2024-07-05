ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Two missing hikers lost in woods near Antigonish, N.S., located by search teams

    The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent on June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Nfld. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent on June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Nfld. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Share
    ANTIGONISH, N.S. -

    Search teams have found two hikers reported missing in northeastern Nova Scotia.

    The Mounties say Dan Fraser of James River, N.S., and a family member who was hiking with him, were reported lost in the Browns Mountain area about 10 kilometres west of Antigonish, N.S., on Thursday.

    The RCMP say the family member walking with Fraser was injured and had to stop, and Fraser lost his way after setting off to seek help.

    A search-and-rescue team from Antigonish located the injured man yesterday, while Fraser was found earlier today by searchers from Antigonish and Pictou counties, and the Department of Natural Resources.

    The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2024.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News