HALIFAX -- Halifax police have charged a man with stunting on a N.S. highway on Tuesday morning.

At approximately 8 a.m. on Sept. 21, Halifax Regional Police says a member of their traffic unit spotted a car travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 118.

Police say the officer observed the vehicle’s speed in excess of 154 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

The driver, a 25-year-old man, was charged with stunting -- a charge automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

The fine in Nova Scotia for stunting is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.

Police say the driver also had his vehicle seized and towed, and has been suspended from driving for one week.