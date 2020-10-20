Advertisement
Halifax police charge man with stunting in Dartmouth
Published Tuesday, October 20, 2020 3:56PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police charged a man with driving more tan 50 km/h over the posted speed limit Tuesday in Dartmouth.
Police say they stopped a vehicle at 1:20 p.m. on Highway 111 near Pleasant Street in Woodside.
Officers clocked the vehicle’s speed at 105 km/h in a 50 km/h zone and they charged an 18-year-old Dartmouth man with stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act.
"The driver was also ticketed for driving while revoked," police said in the news release.
As a result of the stunting charge, the man will be suspended from driving for another week and had his vehicle seized and towed.
He will also have to pay a fine of $2,422.50 and will have six points assigned to his driver’s record.