HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police charged a man with driving more tan 50 km/h over the posted speed limit Tuesday in Dartmouth.

Police say they stopped a vehicle at 1:20 p.m. on Highway 111 near Pleasant Street in Woodside.

Officers clocked the vehicle’s speed at 105 km/h in a 50 km/h zone and they charged an 18-year-old Dartmouth man with stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act.

"The driver was also ticketed for driving while revoked," police said in the news release.

As a result of the stunting charge, the man will be suspended from driving for another week and had his vehicle seized and towed.

He will also have to pay a fine of $2,422.50 and will have six points assigned to his driver’s record.