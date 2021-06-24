Advertisement
Halifax police charge three men, two women with drug trafficking and weapon offences after search
Three men and two women are facing several charges related to drug trafficking and possession of weapons, after police searched a residence in downtown Halifax on Wednesday.
Halifax Regional Police says on June 23, investigators in the Guns and Gangs Unit of the Integrated Special Enforcement Section obtained a warrant for an address in downtown Halifax in relation to an ongoing investigation.
Police say during their search of the residence, officers seized a quantity of cocaine, codeine pills, over $1,000 in cash and a loaded pistol.
Two men, ages 48 and 25, and two women, ages 23 and 22, are scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date to face charges of:
- Careless use of a firearm
- Unsafe storage contrary to regulations
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized
- Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition
- Possession of a weapon obtained by the commission of an offence
- Two counts of possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking
- Production of a controlled substance
A third man, 24-year-old Derrick Anthony Sealy, is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court Thursday to face the charges listed above, as well as two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition while prohibited.
Anyone with information about illegal drug activity is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.