Halifax police continue to investigate murder of man two years later

Tuesday marks two years since the shooting death of 26-year-old Brandon Reginald Polegato and Halifax Regional Police say they continue to investigate his case.

Police responded to a weapons complaint at an apartment in the 600 block of Washmill Lake Drive in Halifax around 8:50 p.m. on Feb. 7, 2021.

Residents of the building reportedly called 911 after hearing gunfire that evening.

When officers arrived, they found Polegato dead inside the building with multiple gunshot wounds.

The Nova Scotia medical examiner performed an autopsy and ruled his death a homicide.

At the time, police said they did not believe his homicide was a random act.

Two men were arrested the week of his murder and later released without charges.

Investigators believe there are people who might have information that could help solve Polegato’s murder and are asking them to come forward.

“Even the smallest piece of information could be the key to progressing the investigation into Brandon’s murder,” said Halifax Regional Police Const. John MacLeod in a news release Tuesday.

Polegato’s case was added to the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program in June 2022.

It offers a cash reward of up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.

People who come forward with information must provide their name and contact information and may be called to testify in court. All calls are recorded.

Anyone with information on Polegato’s case is asked to call the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program at 1-888-710-9090, Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.