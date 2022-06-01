Halifax police continue to seek clues in Clayton Park murder 10 years later

Ten years after the murder of John Fulton Newcombe, who was fatally shot outside a bar in the Halifax community of Clayton Park, police are renewing calls for clues that could help with their investigation.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a shooting at Winston’s Pub and Eatery at 278 Lacewood Drive around 2 a.m. on June 1, 2012.

When officers arrived, they found 27-year-old Newcombe on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy revealed Newcombe died of a gunshot wound.

According to police, Newcombe had just left the pub when he was shot in the parking lot. Investigators believe the shooter fled the scene through a walkway towards Willett Street, where they were picked up by a vehicle.

Police believe Newcombe was the intended target and that the shooting wasn’t a random incident.

Investigators would like to speak to anyone who was at the pub earlier that evening, or who may have witnessed an altercation between Newcombe and several men outside the bar.

Police believe there are people who have information that could help solve Newcombe's murder.

"We hope that the passage of time will encourage them to do the right thing and come forward with what they know," said Halifax Regional Police Const. John MacLeod in a news release.

"It is never too late to come forward and the smallest piece of information may be just what is needed to progress the investigation."

Newcombe’s murder is part of the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers.