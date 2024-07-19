Halifax police correct scam news release, provide new suspect information

Police in Halifax have corrected a prior news release that included the wrong photo of an alleged suspect as they continue to investigate a recent scam incident.

The person depicted in the photo accompanying the erroneous prior news release is not a suspect.

Halifax Regional Police says it received a report of the scam on Monday which involved a person pretending to be a family member calling the victim to say they needed bail money.

Another person allegedly posed as a “person of authority” and gave instructions on how the money would be collected.

Police released a photo and description of a man on Wednesday who they erroneously believed was involved in the scam.

On Friday, police said that man has since been identified and is no longer a suspect.

Police also initially said a suspect picked up the money at the victim’s home on Chipstone Close, but later said it was a courier.

Investigators are now looking to identify a man who they believe was involved in the incident.

Police describe him as being in his late 20s, tall, thin and of East Asian descent.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

