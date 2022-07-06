Halifax police, dive team searching for missing swimmer at King's Wharf

Halifax Regional Police and fire crews are investigating after receiving reports of a missing swimmer in Dartmouth.

Police, along with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, responded to King's Wharf at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses told police a man had gone underwater and could not be located.

"A joint response was quickly conducted by officers and firefighters, but unfortunately they were unable to locate the male," read a news release from Halifax Regional Police.

Police, with assistance of the RCMP dive team, will be in the area trying to locate the man.

The identity of the man has not been released by police at this time.