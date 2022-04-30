Halifax police ERT, guns and gangs unit execute second search warrant Saturday

Halifax police say members of its guns and gangs unit and emergency response team carried out a search warrant in Halifax Saturday.

Police say the raid happened in the area of Abrams Way.

It is the second search warrant executed by Halifax police Saturday.

Police say there is no threat to the public, but they ask people to avoid the area.

At around 1:55 p.m. Saturday, police said they are no longer on the scene and an investigation is ongoing.