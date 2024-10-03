Woman dead, N.B. RCMP looking for driver after alleged hit-and-run in St. Stephen

Police are searching for a driver who allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian and then fled the scene in St. Stephen, N.B.

The RCMP responded to the collision on Pleasant Street around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police believe the vehicle was travelling east at a high rate of speed when it struck the 24-year-old woman, who died at the scene from her injuries.

Investigators say the vehicle did not remain at the scene. They are currently trying to identify the suspect vehicle, which would likely have significant front-end damage.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dash-cam footage or security footage from the area around that time, to contact St. Stephen RCMP at 506-466-7030 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Detours were put in place on Pleasant Street between Spring Street and Riverside Drive while police remained on scene Thursday morning.

