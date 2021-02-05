Advertisement
Halifax police investigate after man reportedly asks boy to get in car
“We commend the boy for doing the right thing by refusing to get into the vehicle, leaving the area and telling a trusted adult about the incident,” said Halifax Regional Police in a release issued at 10:25 on Friday night.
HALIFAX -- Police are investigating after a man reportedly asked a child to get in his car in Bedford, Nova Scotia.
On Friday, at around 5:15 p.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to what it calls “suspicious circumstances” near Basinview Drive and Madison Drive.
Police say a caller reported a van pulled up alongside a boy and asked him to get in the car. Police say the boy did not know the man and ran to a nearby home for help, and the man drove away in an unknown direction.
The man is described as white, 40-50 years of age, clean-shaven, with short blond hair and a deep voice. The vehicle is described as a gold older model Ford van with rust.
Meanwhile, police are asking the man or anyone with information concerning the incident or video from the area to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.