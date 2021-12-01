Halifax Police investigate another suspicious circumstance call

HALIFAX -

Halifax Regional Police is investigating a suspicious circumstance call that took place in Dartmouth on Tuesday.

Around 8 a.m., police say they received a call where a man allegedly drove up to a 16-year-old walking on Sea King Drive and asked if the youth wanted a drive to the mall.

According to police, the youth said no and walked away, leading the man to drive away. The youth later told a trusted adult who reported the incident.

Police say the man is described as white man in his 40s and has a stocky build. Officers say he had been wearing a green hoodie with a bright traffic jacket and jeans.

According to police, the vehicle is described to be a white Mazda 2 with a black cargo case on the roof.

Police are looking to speak with the man. Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.