Halifax police investigate Bedford theft of cash and sentimental item

Halifax Regional Police is investigating a theft from a vehicle that occurred in Bedford, N.S. last week where police say an item of “great sentimental value” was stolen.

During overnight hours of March 8 into March 9, police received a report of a vehicle that was broken into on Jon Jacques Court. Police say the suspect(s) stole a quantity of cash and personal property.

According to police, one of the items stolen was a pendant containing the remains of a family member. It is described to be a long necklace with a stainless-steel locket and engraved saying, "My Grandma My Angel." Police say it has one angel wing with a small stone next to it.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.