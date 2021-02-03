HALIFAX -- Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday morning in downtown Halifax.

At around 11:20 a.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 3000 block of Barrington Street.

After police arrived, they located a vehicle in the area that been struck.

No injuries have been reported.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, police say the investigation is in the early stages.

This is a developing story, more to come as information becomes available.