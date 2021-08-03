HALIFAX -- The Halifax Regional Police is investigating a shooting that happened in Halifax on Sunday.

Around 4:30 a.m., police responded to reports of shots fired in the 0-100 block of Main Ave.

Police say officers located an unoccupied vehicle that had been struck by multiple bullets.

Police do not believe the incident was a random act. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting, or who has video from the area at the time of the incident, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.