Halifax Police investigate weapons call at Dalhousie University

The Halifax Regional Police is investigating a report of a man with a gun at Dalhousie University Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of the Killam Library, at 6216 Coburg Road, around 2:00 p.m.

“Significant police presence at the Killam Library related to a weapons complaint. Shelter in place. Follow instructions of police officers on scene,” read an alert from Dalhousie University.

Shelter in place is only related to the Killam. Evacuation is not ordered for the Killam as police are systematically searching and a mass exit will not be helpful to their efforts. Info: https://t.co/RctbBoxPrT — Dalhousie University (@DalhousieU) March 26, 2024

According to police, officers checked the building and surrounding area. The man was not located.

“There were no other reports in relation to the man and there were no reported injuries,” said Const. John MacLeod in a news release from Halifax Regional Police.

Officers will remain in the area as a precautionary measure, according to the Halifax Regional Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.