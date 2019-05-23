

CTV Atlantic





Police are investigating after a young child was struck by a Halifax Transit bus Wednesday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police were called to the Mumford Road bus terminal at 4:40 p.m.

Police say the three-year-old child accidentally ran out into the bus lane and was struck by a passing bus, which was travelling at a low speed.

The child was knocked to the ground and sustained minor injuries. Police say the child was with a guardian at the time of the incident.

The child was assessed at the scene and then taken to the IWK Health Centre as a precaution.

Police say charges are not expected.