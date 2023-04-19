Halifax police investigating after shots fired at Fairview home

Police in Halifax say shots were fired at a home in the Fairvew area of the city Tuesday night.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Gebhardt Street around 7:10 p.m.

Police say officers found a home at the scene that was shot at.

No one was injured.

Police have released a description of a suspect. It’s believed they were a man with a light complexion, about 30 to 40 years old, five-foot-10, with an average build.

He is also described as wearing a black hoodie and black pants at the time of the shooting.

Police have since left the scene but say they continue to investigate.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the shooting, or with video from the area, to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).