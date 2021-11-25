Halifax police investigating after two men in van try to pull child into vehicle: HRP

Police are investigating a suspicious circumstances call that took place Wednesday in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police says two men got out of a van and allegedly attempted to grab a 10-year-old child who was walking on Olivet Street around 5 p.m.

Police say the child did the right thing and ran away, reporting the incident to a trusted adult.

Both men are described as between 40-50 years old. One is described as having a grey beard and wearing black clothing. The other is described as being bald.

Anyone with any information on this incident, or who may have video, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.