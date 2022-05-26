Halifax police investigating report of 'multiple shots fired' in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a report of "multiple shots fired" in a neighbourhood in Dartmouth, N.S.

Police responded to the area of Roleika Drive and Churchill Court at approximately 5 p.m. Thursday after receiving a complaint that shots had been fired.

Police said Thursday evening that there were no reports of injuries.

Investigators were in the area for several hours as they processed the scene.

A portion of the street was closed to traffic to allow police to conduct their investigation. It has since reopened and police are no longer on scene.

Police have not released any other details at this time, but say a further update will be provided when available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at (902) 490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).