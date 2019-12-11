HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating a sudden death in Bayers Lake -- a busy shopping district in the city.

Police responded to the Old Navy and Michaels on Washmill Lake Drive early Wednesday morning.

A body was found at the bottom of a steep embankment behind the buildings.

Police had taped off a large section of the parking lot, including the building itself, and a tent was visible at the bottom of the embankment Wednesday morning.

The police tape and tent have since been removed and the stores have reopened.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and they aren’t releasing any additional details at this time.

