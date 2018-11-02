

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are investigating the sudden death of a 19-year-old woman at a home on the Bedford Highway.

Police and Emergency Health Services were called to the home Friday afternoon for a woman who required immediate medical assistance.

Police say the young woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her name is being withheld, pending notification of her family.

Police remain on scene as they investigate. They are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.