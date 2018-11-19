Featured
Halifax police investigating suspicious package on Akerley Boulevard
Halifax Regional Police respond to a report of a suspicious package on Akerley Boulevard in Dartmouth on Nov. 19, 2018.
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, November 19, 2018 11:22AM AST
Halifax Regional Police are investigating the discovery of a suspicious package in Dartmouth.
Police and emergency crews were called to 13 Akerley Boulevard around 10:15 a.m. Monday.
The westbound lanes of Akerley Boulevard are closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic between Morris and Mosher drives.
Police are asking motorists to use alternate routes while they investigate.
.@HfxRegPolice say they are investigating a suspicious package at 13 Akerley Blvd. in Dartmouth. Large section of Akerley is blocked off. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/QbWA5ymIgG— Cory McGraw (@McgrawCory) November 19, 2018