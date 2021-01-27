HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police ticketed a man on Tuesday for failing to comply with regulations set out in the Health Protection Act.

Police say around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to an apartment building in Halifax, N.S. after receiving complaints that a man was approaching people in the lobby without wearing a face mask.

Officers spoke with the man and educated him on the provincial regulations, which requires everyone to wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth while in a public place.

A short time later, police say they received a second call stating that the man was continuing to engage with people in the same lobby.

Police returned to the apartment building and issued a summary offence ticket to the man for violating 71 (1b) of the Health Protection Act. The ticket carries a fine of $1,000.

Halifax Regional Police is reminding the public about the importance of following the current public health restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We strongly advise members of the public to educate, and re-educate themselves on these public health directives and COVID-19 enforcement measures," wrote the Halifax Regional Police, in a news release on Wednesday.

A full list of penalties for violating public health directives is available on the Halifax Regional Police website.