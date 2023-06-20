Halifax police lay firearm, drug trafficking charges after home searched
Police have laid charges against two people after a home was searched in Halifax on Monday.
Halifax Regional Police say members of the Guns and Gangs Unit, along with a Drug Unit and Emergency Response Team, searched a home in the 2500 block of Brunswick Street around 4:10 a.m. related to an ongoing investigation.
Police say they arrested a man and woman at the scene, and seized a loaded firearm, over capacity magazines, as well as cocaine and cash.
The suspects, a 57-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man, are facing the following charges:
- possession of firearm obtained by commission of an offence
- possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm with ammunition
- possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm or ammunition with no license
- possession of firearm knowing its possession if unauthorized
- possession of a prohibited weapon
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- unsafe storage of a firearm
- unsafe storage of a firearm contrary to regulations
- possession for the purpose of trafficking
They are scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
-
DEVELOPING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | What's known so far about the search for the missing Titanic submersible
Here's what to know about the missing submersible headed for the Titanic wreckage off the coast of Newfoundland.
Brian Mulroney praises Trudeau's leadership, omits any mention of Poilievre
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is basking in the praise of Brian Mulroney today after the former prime minister said 'trash' talk against the Liberal leader will be forgotten in light of historic achievements.
Who's on board the missing Titanic submarine?
A five-person submersible vessel taking tourists on a US$250,000 trip to see the wreckage of the 1912 Titanic disaster 12,500 feet (3,800 metres) undersea is missing in the Atlantic off Canada. Here's what we know about who is on board.
opinion | Don Martin: I've never seen anything quite like the control-everything regime of Trudeau's government
Voters in four byelections delivered status quo results on Monday that show, if you squint hard enough, that the severely tainted Liberal brand has staying power while the Conservatives aren’t resurging enough to threaten as a majority-government-in-waiting, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
2 RCAF members missing after Chinook helicopter crashes near Garrison Petawawa
Two Royal Canadian Air Force members are missing and two others are in hospital after a Chinook helicopter crashed into the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa early Tuesday morning.
'Basically a carbon fibre tube': Inside OceanGate's Titanic submarine, as told by a former crewmember
A former member of an OceanGate expedition to the to the wreckage of the Titanic is sharing what it was is like for those onboard the submersible, and says although training is provided, the deep dive is not without risk.
opinion | Should you pay the CRA with your credit card?
Are you debating whether you should pay your taxes off with a credit card? Paying your taxes off with a credit card could work to your benefit. However, there are also some considerable drawbacks to take into account, says contributor Christopher Liew.
U.S. concerned over reports China planning military facility in Cuba
The United States on Tuesday pressed its call for military communication channels with China and signaled concern over reports that China plans a military training facility in Cuba following Secretary of State Antony Blinken's trip to Beijing over the weekend.
Soccer faces wave of racial and offensive abuse incidents amid FIFA pledge to stop games
Two international soccer games stopped because of racial abuse between players. A United States-Mexico game cut short amid homophobic chants by fans. An advisor to Brazil player Vinicius Junior racially harassed by a steward at a stadium in Spain.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford reveals who he's voting for in Toronto mayoral election
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has revealed the mayoral candidate in Toronto he’s planning to vote for next week.
-
Ontario is taking the public sector to court today. Here's what you need to know
The Ontario government’s appeal of a court ruling that struck down Bill 124—a controversial piece of legislation that capped public sector wages for a period of three years—begins on Tuesday.
-
Driver caught allegedly going 223 km/ hour on Toronto road
A driver is facing a slew of charges, including stunt driving, after police say he was caught going over 200 kilometres an hour in Toronto.
Calgary
-
'I didn't go home for three days': Canmore residents look back on flood 10 years later
10 years ago, the rain began to fall over the Rockies, as three weather systems combined to dump a massive volume of water onto an already deep snow pack.
-
Calgary police arrest youth accused of shooting people with pellet guns
Calgary police took three teenagers into custody on Monday after multiple reports of bystanders being shot with a pellet gun.
-
'Hoping for the best, but braced for the worst': PM on RCAF helicopter crash, search
The Royal Canadian Air Force is searching for two members who are missing after a military helicopter crashed in eastern Ontario early Tuesday morning.
Montreal
-
Black, disabled Laval man wins third decision against police
Pradel Content is a Black man with a disability from Laval, Que., and he has won a third legal victory against two Laval police (SPL) officers he accused of racial profiling him in 2018.
-
Jury rules Quebec man ran 20-year mail fraud scheme that stole US$175 million
A United States federal jury has convicted a Quebec man of running a 20-year mail fraud scheme that stole more than US$175 million. Patrice Runner, 57, was convicted in a New York District Court last week on 14 charges.
-
Most Fete nationale festivities have to be fireworks-free
Quebec's natural resources minister is warning people ahead of the Fête nationale holiday that fireworks are prohibited in much of the province because of the threat of wildfires.
Edmonton
-
Flooding prompts numerous alerts in Yellowhead County, Edson
The Town of Edson declared a state of local emergency Monday due to rainfall and flooding, which later also prompted the evacuation of a nearby hamlet and a shelter-in-place order for another.
-
'Planning continues': Still no timeline to remove excavator from damaged Henday overpass
A "shoring tower" will have to be erected under a damaged overpass in southeast Edmonton before the piece of equipment that hit it can be removed and repairs can start.
-
'People will be frustrated': Edmonton has $11M less in snow clearing budget this year
City councillors in the Alberta capital are hoping that a mild winter is in the forecast, because of a decision to cut the snow and ice clearing budget.
Northern Ontario
-
Man thrown in jail for nearly 1 week after drug test at Toronto Pearson 'wrongfully' finds cocaine in luggage
A 22-year-old U.S. man travelling through Toronto Pearson airport was forced to spend nearly a week locked up in an Ontario prison after authorities mistakenly thought he was hiding cocaine in shampoo bottles.
-
2 RCAF members missing after Chinook helicopter crashes near Garrison Petawawa
Two Royal Canadian Air Force members are missing and two others are in hospital after a Chinook helicopter crashed into the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa early Tuesday morning.
-
Police say impaired suspect from England was driving 160 km/h on Hwy. 17
Ontario Provincial Police in northwestern Ontario have charged a British suspect with stunt and impaired driving following an incident Monday evening.
London
-
New steel arches lifted into place for Victoria Bridge reconstruction project
A small crowd gathered on Tuesday to watch two steel arches — each weighing 130 tonnes and spanning 90 metres wide — were lifted into place as part of the Victoria Bridge reconstruction project.
-
OPP seek suspects after pride flag removed and damaged in Perth East
Perth County are looking for suspects after a pride flag was removed and damaged in Perth East.
-
Arpan Khanna elected MP in Oxford
Multiple byelections were held in across the country on Monday with the tightest race being in the stronghold of Oxford.
Winnipeg
-
Two children dead in separate drownings in Manitoba
The Island Lake RCMP is investigating the drowning deaths of two children in Manitoba.
-
Man with weapon arrested at Winnipeg hospital
Winnipeg police arrested an armed man who was hiding in a room at a hospital Tuesday morning.
-
'We've never stopped': Family still searching for Jennifer Catcheway 15 years after disappearance
It’s been 15 years since the disappearance of Jennifer Catcheway, and her family has never stopped searching.
Ottawa
-
2 RCAF members missing after Chinook helicopter crashes near Garrison Petawawa
Two Royal Canadian Air Force members are missing and two others are in hospital after a Chinook helicopter crashed into the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa early Tuesday morning.
-
One person injured in shooting in Britannia Heights neighbourhood
Ottawa police are investigating a shooting in the Britannia Heights neighbourhood, near Bayshore.
-
Ontario is taking the public sector to court today. Here's what you need to know
The Ontario government’s appeal of a court ruling that struck down Bill 124—a controversial piece of legislation that capped public sector wages for a period of three years—begins on Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
'They can see the personalities of the cats': Saskatoon café helps get cats adopted in a unique way
There’s a café in Saskatoon that can prove it’s heads and tails above the rest.
-
Leaked email reveals operating room closures at Saskatchewan's largest hospital
Operating rooms at Saskatchewan’s largest hospital are closed for six days in June, according to an internal email sent to Saskatoon surgeons. A health-care worker CTV News spoke to said this is the first time they’ve seen such extensive closure to operating rooms.
-
Who won the federal byelections? Your electoral roundup
Voters in four federal ridings had their say on Monday, voting in new members of Parliament in Quebec, Ontario, and Manitoba. Heading in to election day, two of the seats were Liberal-held, and two were Conservative-held. Who came out on top? And, what do the margins of victory suggest about Canadians' shifting support?
Vancouver
-
Housekeepers injured in B.C. bus rollover forced to make risky, long commute: union
The majority of people who were injured in a bus crash in northern B.C. last week were immigrant women who were forced to travel to work in unsafe conditions, according to the labour union representing them.
-
Victoria sailor sets solo record in gruelling Race to Alaska
Victoria’s Eric Pesty was greeted by a jubilant crowd when he completed a remarkable feat on Friday, coming third overall in the 1,200-kilometre Race to Alaska and setting a new record for solo sailing participants.
-
'Crisis level' of B.C. renters spending more than half their income on rent and utilities
British Columbia now has the highest share of renters spending more than half of their income on rent and utilities in Canada.
Regina
-
Sask. man charged with murder in relation to death near Esterhazy
A man has been charged with murder in connection to a man’s death near Esterhazy, Sask.
-
City discussing fate of tent community set up in front of Regina City Hall
City officials are deciding what to do about a growing tent community in front of Regina’s City Hall that has volunteers providing food and shelter for unhoused residents in the Queen City.
-
#JustCurious: Why are gas prices posted to the 1000th of a dollar?
#JustCurious: Why are gas prices posted to the 1000th of a dollar?
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria sailor sets solo record in gruelling Race to Alaska
Victoria’s Eric Pesty was greeted by a jubilant crowd when he completed a remarkable feat on Friday, coming third overall in the 1,200-kilometre Race to Alaska and setting a new record for solo sailing participants.
-
Vancouver Island black bears released back into the wild
Orphaned and injured black bear cubs that were in the care of the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre (NIWRC) in Errington, B.C., are being released back into the wild.
-
Housekeepers injured in B.C. bus rollover forced to make risky, long commute: union
The majority of people who were injured in a bus crash in northern B.C. last week were immigrant women who were forced to travel to work in unsafe conditions, according to the labour union representing them.