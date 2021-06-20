Advertisement
Halifax police looking for information about apparent stabbing
Published Sunday, June 20, 2021 10:15AM ADT
A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen on a police officer in Halifax on July 2, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
HALIFAX -- Halifax police are looking for information after they say a man was stabbed, and left with life-threatening injuries.
Police say at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, they were called to the 2000-block of Gottingen St. for a report of a man injured with a puncture wound.
He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Halifax Regional Police says its investigators and forensics team are investigating.