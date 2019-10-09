HALIFAX -- An off-duty police officer who was arrested in connection with a threats complaint in Eastern Passage, N.S., has been released without charges.

The RCMP responded to the threats complaint on Caldwell Road around 4 p.m. Monday.

Few details were released Monday, but the RCMP confirmed Tuesday that the incident involved a man and a woman who are known to one another. The woman wasn’t with the man at the time.

Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team says, after police negotiated with the man, he surrendered and was arrested and taken into custody.

No one was injured.

Halifax Regional Police have confirmed that the man is a police officer with the force. He was off-duty at the time.

As a result, the case was turned over to SIRT, which is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, including allegations of domestic violence.

SIRT said Wednesday that the officer has been released without charges.

Caldwell Road was closed between Hines Road and Hornes Road for several hours Monday while police were on scene. It reopened after 8 p.m.