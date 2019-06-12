

CTV Atlantic





A Halifax Regional Police officer has been found guilty of assaulting a homeless man outside a shelter in the city last year.

Police contacted Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team in March 2018, after receiving information about an assault by a police officer on a man at the Metro Turning Point shelter.

A 54-year-old man sustained facial injuries, including a broken nose, during the altercation on Feb. 25, 2018.

Following an investigation, SIRT charged 37-year-old Const. Laurence Gary Basso with assault causing bodily harm.

Basso pleaded not guilty in May 2018.

A video of the incident was a key piece of evidence at Basso’s trial. The video from the shelter security camera showed Basso striking a man in the face outside the homeless shelter.

During his testimony, Joseph (Patrice) Simard repeatedly said he had almost no memory of what had happened from the time of the incident until after waking up the next day in a police lockup.

Basso was found guilty of assault causing bodily harm in Halifax provincial court on Wednesday.

He will be sentenced on Oct. 7.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Natasha Pace and The Canadian Press