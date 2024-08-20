Halifax police officer shoots, kills three dogs that attacked woman

Police say they shot and killed three large dogs after the animals attacked a woman in Halifax Tuesday morning.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a home on Frederick Avenue around 8:40 a.m.

Police say the dogs were attacking the woman and, when an officer tried to intervene, the animals then turned on the officer.

Police say the male officer discharged his weapon, striking and killing the dogs, who died on scene.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer was not injured.

Halifax Regional Police remain on scene as they investigate the incident. No other details are available at this time.

