Halifax police officers will not face charges after man’s nose broken during arrest: SiRT

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog says it’s found no reasonable grounds to charge officers with Halifax Regional Police after an arrest last December left a male with a broken nose.

On Dec. 3, 2023, Halifax Regional Police found two vehicles that were allegedly stolen.

According to the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT), while officers were investigating a break and enter and theft of a motor vehicle, they became involved in a high-speed chase with the suspect vehicle, which was being driven by a male.

During the pursuit, the male drove in the opposite direction on the highway, almost hit a police vehicle head-on, and later struck another police vehicle.

When officers tried to arrest the male, he did not comply and appeared to be reaching for something in the vehicle, according to SiRT’s release.

As a result, SiRT says two officers struck the male, resulting in his nose breaking.

The male was taken to hospital. He was released into police custody and was charged with multiple offences.

The matter was referred to SiRT the same day the incident happened.

“The Director of the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) found no reasonable grounds to believe that Halifax Regional Police officers committed a criminal offence in connection with a serious injury sustained during an arrest,” reads SiRT’s news release on Friday.

SiRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.