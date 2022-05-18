Halifax police release identity of 37-year-old stabbing victim

Halifax Regional Police have released the identity of a woman who died after she was stabbed early Tuesday morning.

The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Chauntel Lizette MacIntyre.

An autopsy has confirmed that MacIntyre was the victim of a homicide.

Police responded to a report of an injured person in the area of Sylvia Avenue and Herring Cove Road around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found MacIntyre suffering from stab wounds. She was taken to hospital, where she later died.

No arrests have been made, but police don’t believe the stabbing was a random incident.

No other details are available at this time.

There was a heavy police presence in the 500 block of Herring Cove Road Tuesday morning as investigators remained on scene. A section of the road was closed to traffic for several hours. It reopened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators are asking anyone with information, or video from the area between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. Tuesday, to contact police at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).