Halifax police release photos of multiple suspects in relation to June incident

Halifax Regional Police is asking for the public’s help identifying multiple suspects following an incident that took place in downtown Halifax on June 25. (Photo: Halifax Regional Police) Halifax Regional Police is asking for the public’s help identifying multiple suspects following an incident that took place in downtown Halifax on June 25. (Photo: Halifax Regional Police)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island