HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have responded to a video circulating on social media that appears to show an officer using a stun gun on a man during an arrest after he allegedly assaulted an officer.

The video was uploaded to Twitter just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

An hour later, police issued a news release saying at 3:35 p.m. Wednesday, officers witnessed and stopped a vehicle being driven in an unsafe manner in the Quinpool Road area, and a collision investigation was conducted.

Police say, while issuing the driver a summary offence ticket, he began to physically confront the officers. Investigators say the man assaulted one of the officers while more cops were responding to the incident.

The release says a stun gun was used to restrain the man so the officers could arrest him. The driver was taken into custody and will be facing charges of assaulting a police officer.

The man has been released on a promise to appear in court. There is no word on whether the driver suffered any injuries.

Police say the matter is under investigation.