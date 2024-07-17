Halifax police release photo of scam suspect who allegedly posed as family member asking for money

Police in Halifax are warning the public about a recent scam incident.

Halifax Regional Police says it received a report of the scam on Monday which involved a person pretending to be a family member calling the victim to say they needed bail money.

Another person allegedly posed as a “person of authority” and gave instructions on how the money would be collected.

Police say the suspect later came to the victim’s home on Chipstone Close to pick up the money.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s to 40s with blue eyes.

He is about six-feet tall with an average build, thin arms and dark brown eyebrows.

The man was seen wearing a blue button up shirt with a grey jacket, pants and a beige golf/beret style hat.

Police have also released a photo of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

