Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run in Dartmouth Friday morning.

Police responded to the intersection of Wyse Road and Boland Road in Dartmouth around 8:45 a.m. after receiving reports of a motor vehicle/ pedestrian collision.

A 23-year-old man was struck in a marked cross walk and taken to hospital for precautionary measures.

The driver did not stop at the scene.

The vehicle is described as a red four door Toyota Corolla. The driver is described as a white woman in her 40’s or 50’s, with curly, shoulder length brown hair.

Police are asking the driver or anyone with information about the incident to call police or Crime Stoppers.