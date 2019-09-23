Halifax police seek suspect after traffic-control worker cut with knife
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, September 23, 2019 11:33AM ADT
Police are looking for a man who allegedly cut a traffic-control worker with a knife in an apparent road-rage incident in Halifax.
Halifax Regional Police received a report of the assault near the intersection of St. Andrews and Chisholm avenues around 1:30 a.m. Monday.
Police say the traffic-control worker approached a motorist to let him know he couldn’t make the turn he was trying to make due to construction in the area.
Police allege the driver exited his vehicle after a short verbal altercation and cut the worker in the arm with a knife.
The driver then fled the scene in his vehicle.
The worker was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are looking for the driver, who is believed to be in his mid-20s. He is described as five-foot-nine inches tall with a thin build. He has short, black, crewcut hair and was clean-shaven.
The vehicle is an older model grey Honda Civic with rust on its rear wheel wells.
Police say there was also a male passenger in the vehicle at the time.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.