Police are looking for a man who allegedly cut a traffic-control worker with a knife in an apparent road-rage incident in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police received a report of the assault near the intersection of St. Andrews and Chisholm avenues around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Police say the traffic-control worker approached a motorist to let him know he couldn’t make the turn he was trying to make due to construction in the area.

Police allege the driver exited his vehicle after a short verbal altercation and cut the worker in the arm with a knife.

The driver then fled the scene in his vehicle.

The worker was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for the driver, who is believed to be in his mid-20s. He is described as five-foot-nine inches tall with a thin build. He has short, black, crewcut hair and was clean-shaven.

The vehicle is an older model grey Honda Civic with rust on its rear wheel wells.

Police say there was also a male passenger in the vehicle at the time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.