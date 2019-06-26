

CTV Atlantic





Police are looking for a suspect after a man was injured during a robbery in Halifax Tuesday evening.

Halifax Regional Police receive a report at 11:30 p.m. that a man had been robbed near the area of Main Avenue and Dutch Village Road at 6:30 p.m.

Police say the man was walking when two men he didn’t know grabbed him from behind and removed a chain and medication.

The man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The suspects fled the scene on foot.

Police are still looking for the suspects, whose descriptions are limited to white males. One man was wearing a long-sleeve black shirt.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police.