Featured
Halifax police seek suspects after man injured during robbery
Halifax Regional Police say a man was robbed near the area of Main Avenue and Dutch Village Road on June 25, 2019.
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019 11:38AM ADT
Police are looking for a suspect after a man was injured during a robbery in Halifax Tuesday evening.
Halifax Regional Police receive a report at 11:30 p.m. that a man had been robbed near the area of Main Avenue and Dutch Village Road at 6:30 p.m.
Police say the man was walking when two men he didn’t know grabbed him from behind and removed a chain and medication.
The man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The suspects fled the scene on foot.
Police are still looking for the suspects, whose descriptions are limited to white males. One man was wearing a long-sleeve black shirt.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police.