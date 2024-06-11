Halifax police seek witness who reportedly helped homicide victim

Police in Halifax say they are searching for a motorcycle driver who helped a homicide victim earlier this year.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of an injured person in the parking lot of Halifax Shopping Centre just after 5 p.m. on April 22.

Ahmad Maher Al Marrach, 16, was taken to hospital where he died from of his injuries.

Al Marrach’s death was ruled a homicide and four teens have since been charged in connection with his death.

Police now say they are searching for the driver of a motorcycle who witnessed “some of the incident” and provided aid to Al Marrach.

Halifax Regional Police says the driver of the cruiser motorcycle was wearing grey pants, a dark-coloured jacket with stripes on the sleeves and a black helmet.

Anyone with information on their identity is asked to call police at 902-490-5020.

