Halifax police ticket man for failing to self-isolate

Halifax police say a 59-year-old man was ticketed for failing to self-isolate.

At about 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Halifax Regional Police responded to a hotel in the city after receiving a report of a man who was not isolating as required by the COVID-19 public health directives.

Police say officers issued a summary offence ticket to the man for failing to comply with the Health Protection Act and its regulations, which carries a fine of $2,422.