Halifax Port Authority guilty of violating Labour Code following truck driver's death

The Halifax Port Authority has been found guilty of violating the Canadian Labour Code following the death of a worker in 2018.

Michael Wile, 44, died after his dump truck went into the water while unloading at a marine infill site.

There was no bump barrier installed or spotter working at the time of the incident.

In 2020, Sitelogic Construction, the company managing the site for the Port Authority, and its president David Seaboyer pleaded guilty to charges filed by the Labour Department and were fined.

The sentencing hearing for the Halifax Port Authority is scheduled for July.

Investigators speculate that Wile jumped from the vehicle as it quickly went under.

His body was found near the A. Murray MacKay Bridge before other truckers even knew he was missing.

It took a fleet of tow trucks to pull the 10,000-pound dump truck from the cold waters of Halifax harbor.

Friends and family spoke with CTV Atlantic in 2018. Relatives say he was a great man who loved his kids and fiancée, and was respected by many.

"A real good guy,” said friend and fellow truck driver Robert Roop in 2018. “I'm getting teared up now.”

Roop said the news of his friend’s death was difficult to deal with.

“I was supposed to work with him on Monday … and that could have been me.”

Roop said that as part of the infill project truckers tried to dump as close to the edge as possible before going back for another load.

He sensed something was wrong when he got a call from his boss that Monday morning.

“He said that Mike was MIA,” Roop said. “And I said, 'Well, did anybody ever think to check the harbour because he might have went in.'”

With files from Bruce Frisko.