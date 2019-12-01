HALIFAX -- An assault at the Halifax Regional Police Prisoner Care Facility on Sunday morning has resulted in a prisoner being injured.

On Sunday, at around 4:30 a.m., police arrested a 59-year-old man for failing to comply with a court order and placed him in the Halifax Regional Police Prisoner Care Facility.

Police say at around 9:00 a.m., the man was being examined by EHS when he became aggressive and assaulted an officer at the facility. In the process of officers restraining the man, his upper right arm was injured.

The man was taken to Dartmouth General Hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, police have referred the incident to the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT).

Police say the man will likely be charged for the assault; however they cannot provide further details as the incident is being investigated by SIRT.