Halifax rapper drops album on Valentine’s Day

    Halifax-based rapper Quake Matthews released an album on Valentine’s Day.

    The idea for the album, Roses, originally came from a bitter place, says Matthews.

    “The attitude was I’ve been doing this a long time. I’m very talented. I deserve my flowers. Give me my flowers before I dig them up out of your garden,” he says.

    As he continued on what he calls his journey, he realized that life is not only about receiving flowers, but giving them and sharing how it feels to give.

    “I think life is a lot like a rose. You’ve got your moments where there’s thorns, and then you have your moments where there’s the beauty of the flower.”

    It’s good to encompass all of that and embrace it as people live the journey of their lives, he says.

    He hopes that listeners will understand where he’s at in his life.

    “And I hope that they can relate to it,” he says.

    The feeling of giving “far exceeds” the feeling of receiving, says Matthews, so he brought roses to the Halifax Shopping Centre.

    He told some unsuspecting shoppers that they deserved a rose on Valentine’s Day,

    “I know being a mother isn’t always the easiest job, and I think you deserve your flowers today,” he said to a woman pushing a stroller at the mall.

    She thanked Matthews and said that a baby boy in the stroller was her valentine for the day.

