Halifax RCMP are searching for a suspect in a Shoppers Drug Mart robbery

    A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen as police officers attend a murder scene in Halifax on Thursday, July 2, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan) A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen as police officers attend a murder scene in Halifax on Thursday, July 2, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
    Halifax Regional Police are investigating a robbery that happened Friday night at the Shoppers Drug Mart in the city's Fairview neighbourhood.

    Officers say they responded to a report along Joseph Howe Drive, with the call describing a woman in her late 20s exiting a store without paying for items.

    When security staff at the shoppers asked the woman to turn over the items alleged to be stolen, she threatened them with a needle, thrusting it in a stabbing motion.

    Police say there are no reports of injuries in the incident.

    Police described the woman as white, standing approximately 5-foot-6-inches with a thin build and shoulder-length, strawberry-blonde hair.

    They say she was wearing a black Nike baseball hat, a black jacket with a black shirt underneath, blue jeans, and thick-rimmed glasses.

    Police add the suspect left the store in a silver or white SUV.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2024.

