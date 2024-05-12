Halifax RCMP investigate serious single-vehicle crash

ATLANTIC
    An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo) An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo)
    RCMP in Halifax are investigating a serious single-vehicle crash in Bedford early Sunday morning.

    Police say they responded with fire and EHS to a report of the crash on the ramp of exit 1H on Highway 101 at around 2:50 a.m.

    “RCMP officers learned that a Toyota Corolla was negotiating the curve on the ramp when it left the roadway and rolled onto exit 4A of Highway 102 north,” said Cpl. Guillame Tremblay with the Nova Scotia RCMP in a news release.

    One of the passengers of the vehicle, a 24-year-old man from Halifax, was taken to hospital with what police describe as life-threatening injuries.

    The driver, a 24-year-old man, and other two passengers of the vehicle, a 23-year-old and 22-year-old man, suffered minor injuries from the crash and went to the hospital.

    Both exits of the highway were closed for several hours but have since reopened.

    Police say a collision reconstructionist went to the scene and the investigation is still ongoing.

