ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Halifax RCMP investigates serious crash

    An RCMP vehicle can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP vehicle can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Share

    Halifax Regional RCMP is investigating a serious crash that took place Friday on Highway 107 (Forest Hills Extension), according to a news release.

    RCMP responded alongside fire services and EHS to a report of a single-vehicle crash near exit 14 just after 7 p.m.

    The initial investigation shows a Hyundai Sonata, travelling southbound, left the road and rolled into the ditch. The driver and lone occupant were thrown from the vehicle. A passerby administered first aid immediately.

    The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    Highway 107 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News