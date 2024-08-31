Halifax RCMP investigates serious crash

Halifax Regional RCMP is investigating a serious crash that took place Friday on Highway 107 (Forest Hills Extension), according to a news release.

RCMP responded alongside fire services and EHS to a report of a single-vehicle crash near exit 14 just after 7 p.m.

The initial investigation shows a Hyundai Sonata, travelling southbound, left the road and rolled into the ditch. The driver and lone occupant were thrown from the vehicle. A passerby administered first aid immediately.

The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Highway 107 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.