Halifax RCMP search for suspect after girl approached by stranger

    RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating after a man allegedly approached a youth and asked her to enter his van in Lake Echo, N.S.

    In a news release Monday evening, police say they responded to the report that an unknown man had approached a female youth at a playground on Thomas Street at around 2:40 p.m.

    The man allegedly asked the youth to come with him in his van, but fled into a nearby wooded area when he saw another girl at the playground.

    Police say extensive patrols of the area failed to locate the man.

    He’s described as white with short brown hair, a moustache, and facial stubble. He was wearing a jean jacket, black t-shirt, jeans, black shoes, and a chain at the time.

    Police say the investigation is ongoing, and they would “like to speak to the man regarding the circumstances of the interaction.”

    Anyone with information connected to the incident is asked by police to contact them at 902-490-5020, or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

