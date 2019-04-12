

CTV Atlantic





There has been a 200 per cent increase in the number of distracted driving charges laid in RCMP-policed areas of the Halifax Regional Municipality this year, compared to the same time last year.

The RCMP say members laid 27 distracted driving charges in HRM from Jan.1 to March 31 in 2018.

This year, that number has increased to 81 charges laid during the same period.



"Looking at your phone while driving may seem like no big deal, but it could have huge consequences," said RCMP Cpl. Lisa Croteau in a statement Friday.

"It could be the difference between safely avoiding an oncoming car and getting in a head-on collision."



The RCMP say they will continue to target distracted drivers through enforcement.



In Nova Scotia, the fine for using a cellphone while operating a vehicle is $237.50. If convicted, four points are added to the driver's licence.



