Halifax Regional Police continue investigating suspicious death

Halifax Regional Police, along with a forensics team, attend to a crime scene on Robie Street in Halifax on Jan. 1, 2023. (Hafsa Arif/CTV Atlantic) Halifax Regional Police, along with a forensics team, attend to a crime scene on Robie Street in Halifax on Jan. 1, 2023. (Hafsa Arif/CTV Atlantic)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island