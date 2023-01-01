Halifax Regional Police continue investigating suspicious death

It’s generally a quiet neighbourhood along a busy street, however, over the last few days, passersby have noticed Halifax Regional Police stationed in front of a single home.

Neighbours said that officers have not told them much, but have offered some reassurance.

“It’s a little unsettling but we were told on New Year’s Eve day that there was nothing to be worried about. The police had come by to ask if we had any information, and at that point, they alluded to it not being dangerous,” said Michelle Lane, a neighbour who lives nearby.

On Friday, police said they responded to a report of an injured person on Robie Street. Officers say they located the body of a man but have offered no other details.

Lane said she did not notice anything unusual at the home until the police arrived.

“On the evening that it occurred, they were kind of looking at the houses across the street [and] looking through the backyards,” she said.

Sunday marked the third day that officers remained on the scene, with forensics vehicles back on site as well. Another neighbour, returning from work, said he asked someone about what had transpired.

“Some neighbour was watching it and I asked her and she said somebody died and the police arrested two people.”

CTV News reached out to Halifax Regional Police for an update, but were referred back to a news release issued Friday, indicating the matter was a “suspicious death under investigation.”

After two full days of having police stationed in the area, neighbours said they’d like to know what happened in their quiet neighbourhood.