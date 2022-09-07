Halifax Regional Police continue search for suspect in Dartmouth robbery

Halifax Regional Police is asking the public for help identifying a suspect involved in a Dartmouth robbery that happened last week.

HRP officers responded to a Friday morning report of a robbery in progress in a parking lot near 80 Mawiomi Place.

According to a police news release, a man with a weapon believed to be a stick or pipe approached a woman as she got out of her vehicle. Police say the man threatened the driver and demanded the keys to her vehicle, but the suspect fled the scene empty-handed.

A Wednesday press release from HRP noted that the woman did not suffer physical injuries from the incident.

The police organization has released a photo of the suspect, who they describe as a man in his 40s to 50s, about five-foot-seven with a slim build. He also has salt and pepper hair and a beard. Police described the suspect as wearing a kakhi-coloured hat, a dark long-sleeved shirt, jeans, black boots, blue sunglasses and a face mask at the time of the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who could help identify the suspect involved is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020.