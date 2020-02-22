HALIFAX -- On Saturday, Halifax Regional Police issued the following statement in relation to the arrest of a 15-year-old male in Bedford.

"On February 21, at approximately 7:30 p.m., police received a call to assist security at the Sunnyside Mall, 1595 Bedford Highway, Bedford regarding an incident involving a male and female youth. Two officers responded to the incident and located the two youth at the Bedford Place Mall, 1658 Bedford Highway, Bedford. In the process of making an arrest, the male youth suffered an injury. The matter has been referred to the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT). An internal investigation has been initiated while SiRT reviews the incident to determine whether they will invoke their mandate to investigate. In the interim, both officers have been placed on administrative duty, pending the outcome of the investigative process."